Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:15 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
South Amboy, NJ
Mary Ann Nappi Obituary
Mary Ann Nappi

Freehold - Mary Ann Heim Nappi, 96, of Freehold died on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at home. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life before moving to Freehold in 2016. She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy.

Daughter of the late Albert and Nellie Nolan Heim she is also predeceased by her husband John W. Nappi, Sr. in 1999; her son John William Nappi, Jr. in 1985; her daughter Mary Ellen Nappi in 1949 and her sister Margaret Farley in 2013. She is survived by son James A. Nappi of Red Bank; her daughters Mary Ellen Quirk of Red Bank and Phyllis Ann "Phoebe" Nappi of Freehold; her brother James J. Heim of Spring, Texas; her grandchildren Alicia Rose Loudin and her husband Guy of Red Bank and Marianne Quirk and her boyfriend David Preston of Penndel, Pennsylvania; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Borentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McAuley Hall Health Care Center, 1633 US Highway 22, Watchung, NJ 07069.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019
