Mary Ann Pasko
Metuchen - Mary Ann (Van Bree) Pasko, 72, of Metuchen, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Center for Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains. She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.
Mary Ann was born in Metuchen, NJ and has remained a lifelong resident. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ in Metuchen where she also taught Sunday school for 38 years. She was an avid motorcycle driver as a youth and world traveler. She taught vacation Bible School in Arizona, Canada, and Dominica. She traveled with the college choir to Romania, and she studied open childhood education in England. She enjoyed music of Gospel and Rock and Roll.
Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents Charles C. Van Bree (d.2014) and Sophia Van Bree (d.2019) and a brother Charles C. Van Bree (d. 2005).
She is survived by her sister Florence Benyola and husband Raymond of Yucaipa, CA; nephew's Rick (Lavonne) and Jereme; a great-niece Lexi; and two great nephews Brennan and Maverick.
The Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9-10 am with a Funeral Service at 10 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen. The interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020