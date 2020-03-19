Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27)
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27)
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pasko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Pasko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Pasko Obituary
Mary Ann Pasko

Metuchen - Mary Ann (Van Bree) Pasko, 72, of Metuchen, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Center for Hope Hospice, Scotch Plains. She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory.

Mary Ann was born in Metuchen, NJ and has remained a lifelong resident. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ in Metuchen where she also taught Sunday school for 38 years. She was an avid motorcycle driver as a youth and world traveler. She taught vacation Bible School in Arizona, Canada, and Dominica. She traveled with the college choir to Romania, and she studied open childhood education in England. She enjoyed music of Gospel and Rock and Roll.

Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents Charles C. Van Bree (d.2014) and Sophia Van Bree (d.2019) and a brother Charles C. Van Bree (d. 2005).

She is survived by her sister Florence Benyola and husband Raymond of Yucaipa, CA; nephew's Rick (Lavonne) and Jereme; a great-niece Lexi; and two great nephews Brennan and Maverick.

The Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9-10 am with a Funeral Service at 10 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen. The interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen

To send condolence please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -