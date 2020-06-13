Mary Ann Smelas
Edison - Mary Ann Smelas, 81, of Edison, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Born in Beaver Falls, PA, her family moved to South Amboy, NJ in 1953 and then to the Metuchen area in 1960.
Mary Ann graduated from St. Mary's High School in South Amboy, Youngstown State University, and earned a Master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Circle of Friends. As a dedicated lifelong educator, she worked in Woodbridge Township as a teacher for over 40 years, spending the majority of her career at the Matthew Jago School. After retiring from teaching, she continued educating children as a 13 year volunteer at St. Francis School.
She was a charter member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Organization for Women Educators. A member of the Prayer Shawl group at St. Francis, she loved to crochet afghans for her family and friends. She loved her family deeply and was a devoted aunt.
She was predeceased by her parents, A.W. & Kathleen Smelas.
She is survived by her two brothers, James and Ellen Smelas of Metuchen, Robert and Pat Smelas of the Villages, FL; 6 nieces and nephews, Thomas and Traci Smelas, Laura and Sean Smelas-Jackson, Beth Smelas, Matt and Lisa Smelas, Michael and Susan Smelas, and Karen and Victor Calantoni; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 8:30 am - 10:30 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Metuchen. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, interment is asked to be private/family only at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Francis Cathedral School, Msgr. Richard A. Behl Endowment Fund, 528 Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.