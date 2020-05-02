|
|
Mary Ann Vogel
North Brunswick - Mary Ann Vogel passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Monroe Twp.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was raised in the Bronx, New York. She lived in Spotswood for 27 years before settling in North Brunswick in 1992. She was a traffic coordinator for WMGQ-FM for 5 years and the Clerk for the Spotswood Municipal Court for 15 years before retiring in 1990. She was a communicant of both Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood and Our Lady of Peace, North Brunswick. She was an avid reader of non-fiction and history and an accomplished painter in both water color and oils. She also enjoyed cooking her classic Italian family meals.
Predeceased by her husband Walter in 1995 and her brother Ben Caputo, she is survived by her children, Robert and his wife, Joanne, Diane Delcampo and her husband Milo, Richard and his wife Suzanne and Paul and his wife Angela; a sister, Frances Caputo; her grandchildren, Milo (MJ), Jen, Amy, Adam, Ava and great-grandson Cody.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.
To send a message of condolence to the family, Please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020