Mary Ann Zecca. age 66, of Bridgewater, passed away on May 14, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, she became a life-long resident of NJ, attending Mt. Saint Johns Academy in Gladstone and College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown.

Devoted wife of Barry Zecca and proud Mom of sons David and Michael, and grandchildren Jackson and Brook.

Mary Ann made friends with everyone she met, and she will be sorely missed. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Martinsville.
Published in Courier News from May 15 to May 16, 2020
