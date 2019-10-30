|
Mary Anne (nee Quattro) Contino
Branchburg - Mary Anne (nee Quattro) Contino, 54, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home with loving family by her side. Born in Somerville, NJ, daughter of Anna "Jean" (nee Dobbins) and Oreste Quattro, she resided in Branchburg, prior to moving to Yorktown, VA in 1988 and Hanover, PA in 1995 and then settled back to Branchburg in 1998.
Mary was a graduate of Somerville High School Class of 1983. She then earned an Associates' degree in Accounting from Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg. She worked as a customer care representative for Weight Watchers in Somerville, NJ and Flemington, NJ. Mary was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Three Bridges, NJ. She enjoyed going on cruises with family. Spending time with family and friends was a favorite pastime of Mary but one of the greater joys in life came from attending sporting events and activities that her children participated in.
In addition to her mother, Mary is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-one years, Michael D. Contino, with whom she joined hands in marriage on August 20, 1988; two loving sons, Nicholas Contino of Hoboken, NJ and Christopher Contino of Branchburg; and three dear brothers, Paul Quattro, Michael Quattro and John Quattro.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Friday, November 1 from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturday, November 2 from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, November 2 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Three Bridges with Fr. Thomas J. Serafin officiating. The disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, (800)213-6584, or www.StJude.org/memorialgifts. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019