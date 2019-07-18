Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral
Edison - Mary Anne Hale (nee Costello), 90, of Edison died on Tuesday, July 16, 2018 at The Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Perth Amboy, she has resided in Edison for 65 years. Mrs. Hale was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen, where she was formerly a Eucharistic Minister and Trustee. She had volunteered at JFK Medical Center and Roosevelt Hospital both in Edison.

She was predeceased by her husband R. Jack Hale; her parents Joseph V. and Helen F. Costello; her siblings Thomas J. Costello, Helene Kennedy and Joseph V. Costello Jr.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen. Visitation will be on Friday form 4-7PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Mary Anne Hale Pavilion c/o JFK Medical Center Foundation 80 James St. Edison NJ 08818 or The Monsignor Richard A. Behl Endowment Fund c/o St. Francis Cathedral School 528 Main St. Metuchen, NJ 08840.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019
