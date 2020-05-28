|
|
Mary Anne Zensen Brennan, formerly of Somerset, NJ, 92, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, of natural causes.
Beloved wife of the late Karl William Brennan for 54 years. Devoted mother of Kathy Brennan Riccardelli and her husband Frank of Wanaque NJ; Douglas Karl Brennan and his late wife Frances Marchetta Brennan of Sandy Hook CT; and Janet Brennan Hawkins and her husband Neil of White House Station NJ. Loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her family was the most important thing in her life.
Born in Newark, NJ to Frank G., Sr. & Alice O'Neill Zensen, she was predeceased by her three brothers, Frank Jr., Clifton, NJ; James, formerly of Bricktown, NJ; and Allen, Burbank, CA.
Mary was the Valedictorian of her high school graduating class. She received an Associate Degree in Psychology from Somerset County Community College. She worked for various companies during the 50 years she resided in Franklin Township, Somerset, NJ including Campbell's Soup, AT&T, Atlas Door, & the Franklin Township Public Library. As a member of the Bound Brook Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School and ran Vacation Bible School. She was a member of Literacy Volunteers of America and taught English as a Second Language (ESL) classes through both the Bound Brook Library and Rutgers Community Christian Church, which she attended.
Donations, in Mary's honor, to the are greatly appreciated. Interment at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway, NJ. Funeral arrangements by D'Agostino Funeral Home, Haskell, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020