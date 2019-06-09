|
|
Mary (Santisi) Arena
North Brunswick - Mary (Santisi) Arena, of North Brunswick, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 64. Born in New Brunswick, she's lived in North Brunswick most of her life.
Mary was currently a bank manager for the Middlesex County Federal Credit Union in New Brunswick.
She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Virgin RC Church in New Brunswick.
She was a fabulous cook and baker. Her kitchen table was always surrounded with family and friends. Famous for her sunday sauce and meatballs, she was crowned the "Meatball Queen" by the Italian American Society of North Brunswick. Mary loved going to farmer's markets to get the freshest ingredients for her family to enjoy.
Mary was an avid animal lover, especially cherishing her dog, Gia Arena who kept hers and her husband's days bright and sunny.
She's predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Casbianca) Santisi, and her sister Susan Holman.
Surviving is her husband Paul Arena; her sons Robert Berls of North Brunswick, and Christopher Arena of Virginia; her daughters Jennifer Berls of North Brunswick and Kimberly Wolf of Bridgewater; her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Earl Creighton of North Brunswick; and her brother and sister-in-law John and Maria Santisi of Chesterfield.
A Mass will be held on Wednesday, 10:00 am, at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Remsen Avenue, New Brunswick. Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Tuesday, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. in addition to flowers contributions may be made to Elijah's Promise, a charity she donated to regularly. You may sign the online Obituary Guestbook at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 9, 2019