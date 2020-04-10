|
|
Mary Banko
Carteret - Mary Banko (Wozny), 87 of Carteret passed away Monday April 6th at the Cranford Rehabilitation Center, Cranford.
Born in Perth Amboy, Mary lived in Carteret for many years. Mary was was a graduate of Kean College with a degree in Business Administration and worked for Chevron Oil, Schering Plough and Merck in various business capacities over the years before she retired in 1998 and also carried an active realtors license. She was a member of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret, and was past secretary of St. Ann's Auxiliary, PTA member, and past secretary of the Carteret Seniors. She volunteered at the various church activities, Ukrainian Day festivals, assisted with Brownie and Girl Scout troops and was an avid sports fan. Some of her past times were traveling with her family and friends, watching football with her husband, shopping gardening and baking.
She was predeceased by her brothers Michael and Stanley Wozny. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of sixty six years Stephen Banko, loving children Diane Banko Fraser and her husband William of Tarrytown, Son Michael Banko and his wife Lisamarie of Carteret, a sister Phyllis Kelly and her husband William of Succasunna, grandson Brandon E. Banko, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading AVe., Port Reading. Private interment to take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to the American . Your donation will make a difference in the life of others.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020