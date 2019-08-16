|
|
Mary Bannan O'Neill
Branchburg - Mary Bannan O'Neill, 63, of Branchburg, New Jersey, passed away peacefully in her home on August 9th, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Route 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering to help cure cancer.
https://giving.mskcc.org/
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 16, 2019