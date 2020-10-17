Mary Baumlin (nee: Kopek), age 92, life-long resident of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 28 years of the late Albert Baumlin, who pre-deceased her in 1981. Loving mother of Albert Baumlin and wife Robin, James Baumlin and wife Tita, and Joseph Baumlin. Cherished grandmother of Heather Rizzo, Alison Decker, Leigh-Ann Neff and the late Lindsey Baumlin. Devoted great-grandmother of Nicholas, Adrianna, Camila and Giada Rizzo. Mary is pre-deceased by her brother, Joseph Kopek and is survived by her sisters, Ann Kopek and Lillian Anunias. Born in Perth Amboy to John and Stephanie Kopek, Mary was a true Renaissance woman who lived a life full of cherished memories and admirable legacy. Not only was she a dedicated wife and mother, but she had a passion for food and cooking, as well as all that surrounds it. Beginning in her younger years as a waitress, she further developed her skills and passion with her family catering business and finally as a teacher of commercial cooking with and school principal of the Woodbridge Academy - Middlesex County Vocational & Technical Schools for 27 years. During her career with Woodbridge Academy, she pursued her education with Rutgers University to earn the required certificates to practice as school principal, successfully and admirably conquering the challenges of going back to school as an adult. Also a woman of deep faith, Mary was a devoted communicant of St. Stephen's RC Church in Perth Amboy and of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Perth Amboy. Family and friends may gather Monday, October 19, 2020, 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue in Fords. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 9:30am from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Fords Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Stephen's RC Church - John Paul II Parish in Perth Amboy, followed by burial with her husband at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Perth Amboy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/
. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com