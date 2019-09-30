|
|
Mary Bayachek
Toms River - Mary Bayachek, 96, died on, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home in Toms River.
Born in Madera and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Mary lived in New Brunswick for a period of time before moving to South Plainfield in 1949 were she resided until relocating to Toms River in 2000.
Mrs. Bayachek worked on the production line for Revlon Cosmetics in Edison and enjoyed her excursions to Atlantic City.
She is predeceased by her husband Nicholas Sr.; sisters, Anna Bednar, Catherine Runco and Helen Mokis and brothers, Harry, Michael, and Marty Mokis
Surviving are her children, Janet M. Schmidt and her husband Spencer of Poolesville, MD., Kathy Askew and her husband Jim of Milton, DE., Christine Repasky and her husband Michael of Pt. Pleasant and Nicholas Bayachek Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Middlesex; sisters, Julia Jaworski of Scranton, PA., and Dorothy Torsky of Macungie, PA., 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Entombment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway, NJ.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.
In Lieu of Flowers please consider making a donation to the Meals on Wheels of Ocean County program 225 4th St. Lakewood, NJ 08701 or to the Holisticare Hospice 1144 Hooper Ave. Suite 208 Toms River, NJ 08753 www.holisiticarehospice.org
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019