Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bayachek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bayachek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bayachek Obituary
Mary Bayachek

Toms River - Mary Bayachek, 96, died on, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home in Toms River.

Born in Madera and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Mary lived in New Brunswick for a period of time before moving to South Plainfield in 1949 were she resided until relocating to Toms River in 2000.

Mrs. Bayachek worked on the production line for Revlon Cosmetics in Edison and enjoyed her excursions to Atlantic City.

She is predeceased by her husband Nicholas Sr.; sisters, Anna Bednar, Catherine Runco and Helen Mokis and brothers, Harry, Michael, and Marty Mokis

Surviving are her children, Janet M. Schmidt and her husband Spencer of Poolesville, MD., Kathy Askew and her husband Jim of Milton, DE., Christine Repasky and her husband Michael of Pt. Pleasant and Nicholas Bayachek Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Middlesex; sisters, Julia Jaworski of Scranton, PA., and Dorothy Torsky of Macungie, PA., 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Entombment will follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway, NJ.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.

In Lieu of Flowers please consider making a donation to the Meals on Wheels of Ocean County program 225 4th St. Lakewood, NJ 08701 or to the Holisticare Hospice 1144 Hooper Ave. Suite 208 Toms River, NJ 08753 www.holisiticarehospice.org

For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now