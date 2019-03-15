|
|
Mary C. (Nugent) Dally
Carteret - Mary C. (Nugent) Dally, 93, of Carteret died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the St. Joseph Home in Woodbridge. Born in Harrison, she lived in Carteret since 1964. She was an Import Clerk for Cardinal China in Carteret for many years. Mary was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was a member of the Carteret Seniors Afternoon Group.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold T. Dally in 1981 and her brothers and sister, Jack Nugent, Tom Nugent and Dolores Gostyla.
She is survived by her son, Hal Dally and his wife, Janet, of Skillman; three daughters, Cathy Gartner and her husband Ed, of Calabash, NC; Nancy Michaelsen of Aberdeen; and Jo-Ann Hapstak and her husband, Gene, of Brielle. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Ed, Ross, Brian, Sean, Erica, Tara, Dan and Catherine; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Monday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019