Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Gertrude Cemetery
Colonia, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. (Nugent) Dally

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. (Nugent) Dally Obituary
Mary C. (Nugent) Dally

Carteret - Mary C. (Nugent) Dally, 93, of Carteret died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the St. Joseph Home in Woodbridge. Born in Harrison, she lived in Carteret since 1964. She was an Import Clerk for Cardinal China in Carteret for many years. Mary was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was a member of the Carteret Seniors Afternoon Group.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold T. Dally in 1981 and her brothers and sister, Jack Nugent, Tom Nugent and Dolores Gostyla.

She is survived by her son, Hal Dally and his wife, Janet, of Skillman; three daughters, Cathy Gartner and her husband Ed, of Calabash, NC; Nancy Michaelsen of Aberdeen; and Jo-Ann Hapstak and her husband, Gene, of Brielle. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Ed, Ross, Brian, Sean, Erica, Tara, Dan and Catherine; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Monday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now