Mary C. Gyurinko
North Brunswick - Mary C. (Puglisi) Gyurinko died Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 89.
Born in Franklin Township to the late Nicola and Vincenza (Sidotti) Puglisi, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick 31 years ago. She was a 1948 graduate of St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick. She worked for the City of New Brunswick for 23 years retiring in 1989.
Mrs. Gyurinko was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick and was a member of the church's Rosary Society. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #263 in New Brunswick and South Brunswick since 1947. In the Moose organization she was Past Deputy Grand Regent for the State of New Jersey and was a Past International Board Member of the Academy of Friendship. She was Past President of the American Legion, Joyce Kilmer Post #25 Auxiliary Unit in Milltown.
Mary was also a member of the Indianala Council of Pocahontas and the North Brunswick Senior Citizens Club. She volunteered her time at the Veteran's Home in Menlo Park, the United Way and the . She served as Mrs. Claus and the Easter Bunny at various events. She had literally travelled around the world and was an avid bingo player, known in the area as "Little Mary".
She was predeceased by her husband Geza J. Gyurinko in 1997; and by two sisters - Rosalie Persons and Gertrude "Tina" Santoro. Surviving are five nieces and nephews and their spouses - Nicholas and Barbara Santoro of Milltown, Carmen and Enid Santoro of Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, Vincent and Stephanie Santoro of Freehold, Dianne and Thomas Pydeski of Somerset and Carl and Teresa Persons of Nokesville, Virginia; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:00 AM Saturday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St., Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019