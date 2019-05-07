Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Scared Heart RC Church
South Plainfield - Mary C. (Bushinski) Harney, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019 days before her 91st birthday.

Born and raised in Shamokin, PA, Mary became a lifelong resident of South Plainfield. A long time crossing guard with the Borough of South Plainfield, she was a devoted communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield and a member of the Altar Rosary Society as well as the Polish Home.

A collector of Shirley Temple memorabilia and cardinals, Mary's life revolved around her family. She enjoyed making Sunday dinners and spending time with her three children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband who passed in 1990, Elwood Harney, son, Patrick Harney and granddaughter Bernadette Harney; surviving are her three children, Patricia Pine and husband Paul, Robert Harney and Joseph Harney all of South Plainfield and two grandsons, Thomas Spisso and wife Lupe and Christopher and girlfriend, Katherine Contreras.

She will also be missed by her three great grandsons, Daniel, Aiden and Thomas Spisso and beloved dog, Rocky.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 8:30AM in the South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Scared Heart RC Church at 10AM.

Burial will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

To leave condolences, please see www.southplainfieldfuenralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019
