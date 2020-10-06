1/1
Mary C. Hutchings
Mary C. Hutchings

Bridgewater - Mary C. Hutchings, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at RWJUH-Somerset. Daughter of the late James and Esther Bassett, Mary was born in South Plainfield, NJ and lived in Bernardsville before moving to Bridgewater 70 years ago. She worked in nursing for most of her life with a good part of her career in the maternity ward at the former Somerset Medical Center in Somerville. Mary was a faithful communicant and member of the Immaculate Conception Church and Altar Rosary Society. Mary was a very active community volunteer. She served multiple times as president of the Bridgewater Senior Citizens and Finderne Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Hutchings who died in 2010. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Patricia Devine, Susan Kinlaw; grandchildren, Suzzette Devine, Eric Tuckey, Tobias Kinlaw, Dustin Pinel; and two cherished great-grandchildren, Donovan and Diovani. A mausoleum service will be held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
10:30 AM
St. Bernard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
