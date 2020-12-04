1/
Mary C. Mariani
Mary C. Mariani

Smithfield, NC, formerly of Avenel - Mary C. Mariani passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Center in Smithfield, NC. She was 86 years old.

Born in Pittston, PA, has resided in Bound Brook, Barnegat and Avenel before moving to North Carolina 2 years ago.

Mrs. Mariani was employed as office manager with Huffman-Koos Furniture Company in Somerville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael D. Mariani, in 2003; grandson, Kevin M. Pelech, in 2013; son in law, Dennis Thomas; and four sisters and brothers.

Surviving are her children, Mary Pelech and her husband, Ronnie, of Smithfield, NC, David M. Mariani of Belvidere and Wayne "Tony" Mariani of Flemington; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge.




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
