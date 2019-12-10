|
|
Mary C. Rotunno
Old Bridge - Mary C. Rotunno, 77 of Old Bridge, New Jersey passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Born November 5, 1942 in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret McBrien.
Mary grew up attending Incarnation School, 175th Street, NY and would graduate from High School of the Blessed Sacrament. Working at Otis Elevator Company, Mary would meet the man who would buy her a cup of coffee, Don Rotunno and they would marry. They moved to Old Bridge in 1977 where they would raise their two children, Donald and Michelle. Mary was always involved in her children's lives, class mom, team mom, and PTA boards. As her children grew, Mary earned her Associates Degree from Middlesex County College, attended classes at Rutgers University and continued her passion for supporting youth as the Executive Director of Middlesex County Child Assault Prevention Project where she made lasting friendships and left a positive impact on countless children in Middlesex County. In her retirement, Mary enjoyed road trips with her husband, strolling together along the Manasquan boardwalk and cheering on her grandkids at their many games. Mary was a vibrant and loving woman who made a celebration for any occasion and happiest moments were spent as matriarch of her immediate and extended family.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Thomas McBrien and Margaret McGovern and by her siblings, John Thomas, Francis and Bernadette.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Donald A. Rotunno, by her loving son Donald and his wife Ann, her loving daughter Michelle Nugent and her husband Mike, by her cherished grandchildren Paige and Logan Nugent, and her caring siblings, Fred McBrien and Therese Boulanger, and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday morning, December 13, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Old Bridge Funeral Home, Old Bridge, New Jersey.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Old Bridge, NJ. Interment of cremains will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ.
Mary's favorite time of year was the holidays and her tradition of proudly extending the season well past the norm was known by all who loved her. In celebration of Mary's spirit of "Carpe Diem", seize the day, please add some extra tinsel to your tree, keep your holiday decorations up a little later and stay a while longer laughing with family and friends.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019