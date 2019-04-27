Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
Resources
Mary Calabria Obituary
Mary Calabria

Carteret - Mary Calabria 90, of Carteret, died on Thursday, April 25, 2018 at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. She was born in Bayonne and lived in Carteret for 61 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.

She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Calabria, who died in 2011; her parents, John and Meri Horvath; and her brother, Albert Horvath. Mary is survived by her four sons, Vincent Calabria and his wife, Tracey, Mark Calabria, Michael Calabria and his wife, Debra and Robert Calabria and his wife, Donna; her five grandchildren, Michael, Alexa, Danielle and her husband, Christopher Roguso, Brian and his wife, Megan and Matthew; and her great grandson, Grayson Roguso.

The Funeral will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by Entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia. Visiting hours are on Sunday, from 3 PM to 7 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
