|
|
Mary Carew
Toms River - Mary L. Kirk Carew, 101, of Toms River died on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Holiday City Care Center, Toms River. Born in Bloomfield she lived in Laurence Harbor from 1952 until moving to the shore area in the 1970s.
Daughter of the late Rutherford and Anna Elizabeth Lyons Kirk she is also predeceased by her husband Albert Carew in 1977; her son LeRoy Carew in 2012; her daughter Sharon Bennington in 1997; her son-in-law Charles Koehnlein in 2006 and all of her siblings. She is survived by her son Robert Carew and his wife Joan of Brick; her daughters June Koehnlein of Whiting and Lois Koerkel and her husband Charles of Whiting; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 12:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Christ Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday only from 10:30 am to 12:30pm.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019