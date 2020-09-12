1/1
Mary Cecilia Santoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Cecilia Santoli

Edison - Mary Cecilia Santoli, 95, of Edison, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a long-time resident of Edison. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank as well as the Public Library System. She was a member of St. Matthews's parish in Edison.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph V. Santoli. She is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

There will be a private service for Mary with her family. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved