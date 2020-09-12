Mary Cecilia Santoli



Edison - Mary Cecilia Santoli, 95, of Edison, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a long-time resident of Edison. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank as well as the Public Library System. She was a member of St. Matthews's parish in Edison.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph V. Santoli. She is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



There will be a private service for Mary with her family. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.









