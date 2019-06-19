|
|
Mary (Ivanish) Cerciello
East Brunswick - Mary (Ivanish) Cerciello, age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
She was born in Scranton, PA, to Anna and Andrew Ivanish. The family later relocated to North Jersey. Mary graduated from Passaic High School and later Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in Nursing.
Prior to retiring in 2005, she was a Registered Nurse at Permacel in North Brunswick. Other nursing positions included the Operating Room at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, the Old Bridge-Sayreville Medical Group, and AT+T. She was a dedicated nurse who loved her career.
Mary was a Communicant of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick, for 48 years.
She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Andrew, George, Michael, and John. Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, Anthony "Buddy"; daughter, Natalie Biggar (husband Stephen); a son, Anthony "AJ"; a granddaughter, Stella, and her beloved cat, Luna.
Mary was an extremely devoted wife, nurturing daughter, and a loving mother who always put the interests of her beloved family ahead of her own. She enjoyed planting flowers in her yard, feeding the birds, and taking trips to the shore. She lovingly cared for her own cats throughout the years and never retired from making her many home-cooked meals. She enjoyed going out to lunch and drinking tea with her cherished friends. She traveled many times to Florida and Myrtle Beach with her loving husband and enjoyed playing Bingo. In her younger years, she loved watching her children participate in sports and could always be found on a soccer field or by a pool. In her later years, she helped deliver for Meals on Wheels.
An avid animal lover, Mary volunteered at local animal shelters, helping countless homeless cats along the way. Nothing would make her happier than seeing a senior cat get a home!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Animal Rescue, 26 Windsor Drive, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 20th, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the funeral home. For directions please visit :
www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019