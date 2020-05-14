Services
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mary Culver Obituary
Mary Culver

Old Bridge - Mary C. Hedge Culver of Old Bridge, passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Mary was born in Jersey City, NJ to parents Arthur and Mary Hedge. She was a loving and devoted wife to Herb, her husband of 68 years. She was very active in St. Ambrose Parish where she volunteered for many years. Mary enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Herb, son John, her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Beck and her parents.

She is survived by her brother Arthur Hedge and his wife Julie, her sons Herbert and wife Jeanmarie, William and wife Bonnie and daughter Mary O'Connor and husband Kevin. She leaves behind her grandchildren Corine Bruno and husband Robert, Courtney Goode and husband Ed, Kaitlin O'Connor and Brian O'Connor, and great grandchildren Ava and Gianna Bruno and Eddie Goode. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020
