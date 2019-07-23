|
|
Mary D'Alessandro
Somerset - Mary (Manzo) D'Alessandro, 85, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Duronia, Italy, she came to the US at the age of 7 on the MS Vulcania. She lived in Bound Brook from 1969 to 1978 before moving to Somerset in 1978. She married Fioretto D'Alessandro on October 5, 1952 and had 58 wonderful years together until his death in 2010. Mary and Fioretto operated Fiore's Market on Talmage Avenue in Bound Brook from 1969 to 1979. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and helpmate.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fioretto (November 8, 2010) and her sisters, Maria Nicola Manzo Izzi, Jenny Manzo Cardell and Carmela Manzo. She is survived by 3 sons, John of Somerset, Michael (Rosanne) of Somerset and Joseph (Dina) of Flemington, 2 brothers, Anthony (Pat) Manzo of Coralville, IA and Gino Manzo of Binghamton, NY and her beloved grandchildren, Timothy, Claudia, Matthew and Samantha.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Lake Nelson Mausoleum in Piscataway. Visiting with the family will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Courier News on July 23, 2019