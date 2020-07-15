1/1
Mary D. Eaton
Mary D. Eaton

Somerset - Mary Doris Eaton died on July 14, 2020, one week short of her 99th birthday, at Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Somerset. Mary was married for 56 years to Ray Eaton, Jr. who died in 1999, and was mother to two sons, Jeffrey Eaton of Ventnor and Douglas Eaton of Washington Township. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Juliane Eaton-Mercado and her husband Gabriel of Somerset and two great grandchildren, Ellie Marie Mercado and Titus Ray Mercado. Sharon Eaton and Martha Hickson were devoted daughters-in-law to Mary.

Mary graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood and during World War II worked for Bell Telephone Company where she took pride in helping soldiers returning from the war contact their relatives. In 1949 she and Ray moved to Union where they lived for 45 years. During that time she worked as a school Secretary at Burnet Junior High School. After retiring, she and Ray moved to Belvidere.

Mary was a talented knitter and for years knitted garments for infants being baptized at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Brunswick, where she was a member. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with family in her home, where she lived independently for 19 years after Ray's death. Her laughter will be missed by all of them.

A private memorial is being planned. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1-3 Kirkpatrick Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey, 08901. Arrangements are by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
