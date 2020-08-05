1/
Mary D. Harper
Mary D. Harper

Iselin - Mary D. Harper, 85, of Iselin, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. Mrs. Harper was born in Perth Amboy to the late John and Sara Sinicropi and had previously lived in Monroe before moving to Iselin 2 years ago.

She was employed as an administrative assistant by the Woodbridge Developmental Center in Avenel for twenty-five years before retiring in 1997.

Mary was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish - Holy Rosary Church in Hopelawn. She was also a member and past President of the Holy Rosary Seniors.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald R. Harper in 2018, two sisters; Rosemarie Salvatore and Josephine Mizerak and one brother James Sinicropi.

Surviving are her loving daughter: Lisa A. Escudero and son-in-law Chris of Bridgewater, three grandchildren Vincent, Elizabeth and Francesca and also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:00 am mass at the Good Shepherd Parish - Holy Rosary Church in Hopelawn. Entombment will follow in the St. Bernard Mausoleum in Bridgewater. Visitation hours will be held Friday afternoon from 3 - 5 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mitruska Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish - Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
