Mary Dobrenski
South Amboy - Mary Dobrenski, 96, of South Amboy died on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy. She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30am on Thursday March 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020