Mary E. Farkas
Mary E. Farkas, 96, a lifelong resident of Fords, passed peacefully in her sleep, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her Sunrise Assisted Living residence in East Brunswick.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Fords.
As a young woman, she had worked for the Shell Oil Co. in Perth Amboy.
She was very fond of animals and was involved with many animal rescue groups.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John who died in 2006, her parents; Anton and Mary Smith, her sisters; Elizabeth Sabine, Helen Tulala and Ann Tylor and Rose Pickrill.
Mary leaves behind her beloved daughter, Jean Nigro and her son-in-law Gary, of Old Bridge, her dear granddaughter, Sherry Oliveira and her husband Edward of Spotswood, her great-grandson, Nicholas, her brother, Louis Smith and his wife Ellie, of Sarasota FL, her three sisters; Madeline Martin and her husband Pete, of Sayreville, Yolanda Sisto and her husband Bill, of Pennsylvania, and Margaret Gomori of Kissimee, FL, also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 2 pm to 6 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Your local animal shelter.
For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019