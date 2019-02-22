|
Mary E. Johnson
Franklin Park - Mary E. Johnson, 83, of Franklin Park, departed this life February 14, 2019 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of St. Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. A member of Bethel Church of God In Christ, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, James Franklin Johnson and 5 siblings. Surviving are 3 children, Debbie Toledo, Hector Toledo (Verdine) and Diane Toledo-Gaskins (Semuel) and 5 grandchildren. Funeral Services are 11am Monday, Feb. 25 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Viewing is from 10am, until the time of Service. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019