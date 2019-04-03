|
Mary E. Kennedy
Fords - Mary E. Kennedy (nee Mc Callion) of Fords, entered into eternal rest March 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Jersey City and has resided in Fords since 1955.
Mary was a Registered Nurse training at St Francis School of Nursing in Jersey City.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R C Church.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Joseph X. Kennedy in 1990. She is survived by her children Michael (Theresa) Kennedy of Lopatcong, NJ, Monica (Mark) Chisvette of Pompton Lakes, Gerard (Shirley) Kennedy of Bushnell, FL, Aileen (Mark) St. Marie of Kendall Park, Joseph (Che Che) Kennedy of Stafford, VA, Mark (Nancy) Kennedy of Old Bridge, Maryann (Louis) DeSante of Brick, Patrick and John Kennedy of Fords, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by a 10 am Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019