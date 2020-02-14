|
Mary E. Matthews
Mary E. Matthews, 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Piscataway, NJ. Mary was born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Onancock, Virginia by her parents the late Geneva (Mallory) and George Beckett until she moved to New York in 1966. She has been a resident of Plainfield for over 40 years since moving there in 1977.
In addition to spending her time raising and caring for her family, she worked as an insurance claims adjuster for over 20 years with both Prudential Insurance of Iselin and Home Life Insurance of Piscataway.
She is predeceased by her husband of over 30 years, David W. Matthews Sr. and two brothers, James E. Mallory Jr. and Gerald M. Mallory.
Surviving are her son David, two daughters, Tracy and her husband Darren, Kristal and her husband Sean; six grandchildren; sister Joan E. Parker and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 10AM-11AM at the North Stelton A.M.E. Church, 123 Craig Avenue, Piscataway, NJ with a funeral to follow at 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020