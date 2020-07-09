1/1
Mary E. Merkoski
Mary E. Merkoski

Belmar, Formerly of Highland Park - Mary E. Merkoski died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. She was 78.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Paul Merkoski, Sr. and Violet (Lubowicki) Merkoski, she lived in Highland Park for most of her life before moving to Belmar in 2012. She was coordinator in the public relations department of Rutgers University in New Brunswick for 49 years before retiring in 2007.

Ms. Merkoski was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Belmar and was a former communicant of St. Paul the Apostle R.C. Church in Highland Park. She was a member of the Interfaith Network of Care in Milltown and was a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels in Monmouth County.

Surviving are her brother Paul Merkoski of Walnut Creek, California; and her sister Paula Andronowski of Prescott, Arizona.

Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
