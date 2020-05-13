Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mary E. Mullen Obituary
Mary E. Mullen

Edison/Princeton - Mary E. Mullen, of Edison & Princeton, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lawrence Township.

Born in Edmonton Canada, she had moved to the United States in 1929. She was a founding member of St. Matthew the Apostle RC Church in Edison. She worked at Rutgers University as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed gardening & winter in St. Petersburg with her siblings.

She is predeceased by her husband, Edward (d.1997); & brothers, James & Patrick O'Neill.

She is survived by her children, Daniel of Princeton, Kathleen Sparrowe of Bradenton, FL, Mary Hazlett of Stroudsburg, PA Maureen Theese of Wantage, & Edward of Highland Park; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Moran & Kathleen Hye of Monroe & Jack O'Neill of Dayton; & many nieces & nephews.

Services will be private and under the direction of the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (www.costello-runyon.com).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's SNF PPE Fund, 1 Bishops Dr, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 in her name.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 13 to May 17, 2020
