Mary E. Mullen
Edison/Princeton - Mary E. Mullen, of Edison & Princeton, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lawrence Township.
Born in Edmonton Canada, she had moved to the United States in 1929. She was a founding member of St. Matthew the Apostle RC Church in Edison. She worked at Rutgers University as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed gardening & winter in St. Petersburg with her siblings.
She is predeceased by her husband, Edward (d.1997); & brothers, James & Patrick O'Neill.
She is survived by her children, Daniel of Princeton, Kathleen Sparrowe of Bradenton, FL, Mary Hazlett of Stroudsburg, PA Maureen Theese of Wantage, & Edward of Highland Park; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Moran & Kathleen Hye of Monroe & Jack O'Neill of Dayton; & many nieces & nephews.
Services will be private and under the direction of the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (www.costello-runyon.com).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's SNF PPE Fund, 1 Bishops Dr, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 in her name.
