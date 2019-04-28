|
Mary E. Ruboyianes
Spotswood - Mary E. Ruboyianes, 89, of Spotswood passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born and raised in The Bronx, New York, Mary settled in Spotswood in 1971. Mary worked as a secretary, home health aide and caterer, but being a homemaker and taking care of her family was her greatest priority. She enjoyed crafting, decorating, knitting and coloring. She was also an avid bingo player.
Predeceased by her husband, James, Sr. in 2012 and her sister Angela Falkl, she is survived by her sons, George and his wife Cindy, of Jackson and James, Jr. of Spotswood; her grandchildren, Christopher, Kassandra and Nicholas, and; her two feline companions, Boo and Nala.
Funeral services will begin with a 9:30 AM Funeral Liturgy from Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, followed by entombment in Holmdel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Panachida services will take place on Tuesday at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Mary's memory may be made to: The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at www.lustgarten.org/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019