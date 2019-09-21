|
Mary "Mae" E. Schunk
Somerset - Mary "Mae" E. Schunk, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Peter University Medical Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mrs. Schunk was born June 10, 1930 in Roscommon, Ireland the daughter of John and Margaret (Duignan) Glancy. Mary immigrated to the states and settled in Brooklyn for 18 years before relocated to Somerset.
Mae worked at Van Cleef School Bus Transportation as a school bus driver. She then became a secretary for Johnson and Johnson, Prudential and Barood, until her retirement. She was a founding and exceptionally active parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She was a member of rosary Society and the altar Society. She was also a Lazareth and Eucharistic minister and won the Pro Deo et Ecclesia Award at St. Matthias. Most of all, Mae treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Schunk was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Glancy; her husband, Alfred Schunk; her sons, Brian, Patrick and Michael; her brothers, Sean, Peter and PJ Glancy; her sister, Theresa and her grandson, Wade.
She is survived by her sons, John and his wife Ellen Schunk and Paul and his wife Joan Schunk; her brothers, James, Michael and Valentine Glancy; her sisters, Kathleen Joyce and Margaret Larkin; her grandchildren, John Patrick, Valerie and her husband Steven, Kyle, Kelly and her partner Alex; her great granddaughter, Emily Mae and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ. Burial and committal services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Matthias Tuition Angels Fund at 168 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Somerset NJ 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019