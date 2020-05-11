|
|
Mary E. Szeztaye
Manalapan - Mary E. (Demeter) Szeztaye, 78 passed away May 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her Manalapan, NJ home.
Mary lived most of her life in Carteret, NJ where she raised a family before retiring to Port Charlotte, FL with her husband Charles in 1994. She left Port Charlotte in 2018 to be closer to her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is predeceased by her husband Charles "Butch" P. Szeztaye and her son Stephen R. Szeztaye.
Mary is survived by four daughters, Sharon Garra and her husband Greg, Annmarie Szeztaye, Bonnie Matthias and her husband Thomas, Judy Hansen and her husband Teddy, Ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, her sister Barbara Pazur, her in-laws Charlotte and Roy Woods; Judy and William Kuzma; many nieces and nephews; and her precious devoted dog "Baby."
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Mary will be cremated and a service at a later date to be determined. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020