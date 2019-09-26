Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Church
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Verdi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Verdi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Verdi Obituary
Mary E. Verdi

Edison - Mary E. Verdi, 96, of Edison, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, she was a resident of Edison for 70 years. Before her retirement, Mary was a lead clerk for Revlon. Mary loved to travel. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles and cross stitching. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Verdi Sr.; her parents, Nicholas and Anna Saladino; a brother, Nicholas Saladino; and a daughter, Phyllis Brizendine. She is survived by her children, Anthony J. Verdi Jr. and Denise Verdi; brother, James Saladino; sisters, Deloris Moscatello and Jean Fiorentino; grandchildren, Carlos, Nicholas, Travis, Donald and Cory; and great grandchildren, Felix, Carlos, Kaden, Ian, Anthony, Brooklynn, Breanna and Mira.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now