Mary E. Verdi
Edison - Mary E. Verdi, 96, of Edison, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, she was a resident of Edison for 70 years. Before her retirement, Mary was a lead clerk for Revlon. Mary loved to travel. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles and cross stitching. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Verdi Sr.; her parents, Nicholas and Anna Saladino; a brother, Nicholas Saladino; and a daughter, Phyllis Brizendine. She is survived by her children, Anthony J. Verdi Jr. and Denise Verdi; brother, James Saladino; sisters, Deloris Moscatello and Jean Fiorentino; grandchildren, Carlos, Nicholas, Travis, Donald and Cory; and great grandchildren, Felix, Carlos, Kaden, Ian, Anthony, Brooklynn, Breanna and Mira.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019