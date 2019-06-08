|
|
Mary Elizabeth Buckshaw
Flagtown - Mary was once asked what her secret was, in which she replied, "Keep dancing, and you'll stay healthy." That is what Mary, 101, did every Tuesday. In fact, before her passing on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, she attended her dance class, and made sure to vote early that morning. Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Mary Elizabeth Buckshaw; nee Galaini, was born in Brooklyn, New York, July 23, 1917 and moved to Flagtown, NJ when she was five years old with her parents. Mary Galaini married Stephen J. Buckshaw Sr. on July 24, 1938. They were blessed with three children, and remained happily married until his passing in 1950.
Mary was employed by Ortho pharmaceuticals for 31 years and has been active in the community for over 80.
Mary was a founding member of Flagtown Fire's Ladies Auxiliary which was formed in the summer of 1938. She has been an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary and served as their president in 1962. Every month she walks from her house to the fire house for the monthly Ladies Auxiliary meeting.
Mary has been a communicant of Mary Mother of God church of Hillsborough since its beginning in Flagtown, where she was married.
Mary was a charter member of the senior dance group, The Rockettes. She is well known for role as "Lady Liberty" for the last 25 years in the annual Hillsborough Township Memorial Day parade, with Fire Company #1 proudly marching behind her. She attends practice every Tuesday, and Bingo for two hours after.
Mary has been an active charter member of both the original Senior Club formed in 1974 and then later the Hillsborough Senior Citizens Chapter B, formed on July 1, 1993 with which she has enjoyed many travel adventures.
Mary is survived by her three children- Stephen Buckshaw of Flagtown, Barbara Alcaide and husband John of Flagtown, and Mary Ann Wagner and husband Robert of Hopewell, NJ. Brothers, Joseph "Jit" Galaini of Manville, and Elias "Tar" Galaini who resides in Boynton Beach, Florida. She is predeceased by her brothers John Galaini and William Galaini. She spoiled and helped raise six grandchildren; Annette, John, Heather, Wayne, Gabrielle, and Lisa. She has 12 great grandchildren who deeply adore her and many nieces and nephews that she visited regularly. She was very close and loved her extended families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 11th, at the Mary Mother of God Church, 157 S. Triangle Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Somerville, NJ. Visiting for relatives and friends will be held on Monday, June 10th, from 4 - 8pm in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Flagtown Fire Dept., www.flagtownfd.com.
Published in Courier News on June 8, 2019