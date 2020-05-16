Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Metuchen - Mary Elizabeth Hall, 89, of Metuchen, New Jersey, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Metuchen. Visitation will be held at Plinton Curry Funeral Home, 428 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset, New Jersey on May 21 at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 52 Lincoln Avenue, Metuchen, New Jersey.

Mary Hall was born in Chase City, Virginia to William P. Johnson and Maud Johnson on February 9, 1931. She completed her education at West Side High School in Newark, New Jersey. Mrs. Hall worked for the Newark Police Department and later worked for the Metuchen Police Department. Her community work involved working with the election and voting process in Newark and later in Metuchen.

Mrs. Hall is survived by three daughters, Barbara, Yvonne and Regina and a son, Paul Hall. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Mrs. Hall is preceded in death by her husband Robert Hall. The family wishes to express appreciation for the comforting expressions of sympathy during their bereavement.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 18, 2020
