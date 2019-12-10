|
Mary Elizabeth "Marybeth" Jakubowski
South River - Mary Elizabeth "Marybeth" Jakubowski, age 61, of South River peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Care One Rehabilitation Center in East Brunswick with her loving family at her side. Born in New Brunswick, Marybeth was a proud lifelong resident of South River. She graduated from South River High School and continued her education at both Newark Industrial School of Fine Arts and Joe Cooper School of Cartooning. Marybeth worked for many years with Marshalls in East Brunswick as a clerk but her true passion was found in painting and drawing. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Marybeth is predeceased by her father James Stewart and her niece Amanda Stewart. Surviving is her beloved husband of 28 years Jerzy Jakubowski of South River; her loving son Jason Jakubowski of South River; her siblings and their spouses Ann Stewart of East Brunswick, James and Linda Stewart of MA, Peter and Kathy Stewart of Howell, and Daniel and Jane Stewart of VA; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 8:30 AM on Friday from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River with a 9 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church. A private cremation will immediately follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Thursday from 5 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marybeth's name to St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting :
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019