1/
Mary Etta Lemantovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Etta Lemantovich

Mary Etta (Kirchner) Lemantovich age 96, passed away at The Gardens at Monroe on 9/11/20. Born and raised in Missouri, she lived in Florida before moving to NJ. She worked for many years for the Personal Products Co. before leaving her job 45 years ago to devote more of her time to the Lord. As a member of The Bible Students Congregation of New Brunswick, she was their mail clerk for many years and mailed consolation messages to the families of those who died. Her greatest joy was studying the Bible, a calling and interest she had since she was a young girl. She loved gardening at her home of 66 years in Milltown and didn't mind digging in the dirt. She also enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for family and friends. She was a great cook and baker and she and husband John hosted many holiday gatherings in their home. Predeceased by loving husband of 66 years John (d. 2012), brother Alfred, sister Lucy and her husband Louie, sisters and brothers-in-law Lydia and Kenneth Davis, Olga and Bill Miller, Alexander and Mary Lementowicz and son-in-law Vaughan Morgan. Surviving are daughter Dorothy Morgan, son and daughter-in-law John and Madelyn Lemantovich and daughter and son-in-law Carol and Raymond Polakowski. Also survived by grandchildren Brian, David, Marci, Cara and her husband Rob, great-grandchildren Nicholas, James, Jackson and many nieces and nephews. Mary will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. The family of Mary wishes to express thanks and gratitude to The Gardens at Monroe and Holisticare. Funeral arrangements by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-0151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved