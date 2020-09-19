Mary Etta Lemantovich



Mary Etta (Kirchner) Lemantovich age 96, passed away at The Gardens at Monroe on 9/11/20. Born and raised in Missouri, she lived in Florida before moving to NJ. She worked for many years for the Personal Products Co. before leaving her job 45 years ago to devote more of her time to the Lord. As a member of The Bible Students Congregation of New Brunswick, she was their mail clerk for many years and mailed consolation messages to the families of those who died. Her greatest joy was studying the Bible, a calling and interest she had since she was a young girl. She loved gardening at her home of 66 years in Milltown and didn't mind digging in the dirt. She also enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for family and friends. She was a great cook and baker and she and husband John hosted many holiday gatherings in their home. Predeceased by loving husband of 66 years John (d. 2012), brother Alfred, sister Lucy and her husband Louie, sisters and brothers-in-law Lydia and Kenneth Davis, Olga and Bill Miller, Alexander and Mary Lementowicz and son-in-law Vaughan Morgan. Surviving are daughter Dorothy Morgan, son and daughter-in-law John and Madelyn Lemantovich and daughter and son-in-law Carol and Raymond Polakowski. Also survived by grandchildren Brian, David, Marci, Cara and her husband Rob, great-grandchildren Nicholas, James, Jackson and many nieces and nephews. Mary will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. The family of Mary wishes to express thanks and gratitude to The Gardens at Monroe and Holisticare. Funeral arrangements by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store