Mary F. Ruckstuhl
Whitehouse Station - Mary F. Ruckstuhl passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 13th surrounded by her family. Her husband Ernest predeceased her in 2008 after 55 years of marriage Mary and Ernie had an amazing life together. They enjoyed entertaining their friends at their home and around the pool and traveled all over the world. She also had a very fulfilling career as a nurse in the operating room, a visiting nurse, a nurse educator and a college professor. She was also instrumental in getting the Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset County started. Visitation will begin at 9am on Saturday the 19th at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Ave., Somerville followed by a Graveside Service at 11am at the Neshanic Cemetery 688 Amwell Road, Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Morristown.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019