Mary F. Scarponi
Raritan Borough - Mary Frances Scarponi, 83, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 19th at St. Clare's Hospital RRC, in Dover. Born in Somerville, she was a lifelong resident of Raritan.
Mary was a seamstress at the former Stanhope Manufacturing in Raritan for many years before working in the bakery department at the former Stop n Shop in Raritan retiring in 2016.
She was a woman of quiet faith and understated wit. Her love for her husband, children, and all five of her grandchildren was unwavering, especially in times of difficulty and distance. Her home was always open to Old Boys of Raritan, and her dining room table was filled with family and friends that were treated like family who spanned five generations. Her brother, sister, and few lifelong kindred spirits, brought her joy in recent years, just as her visits to Gaetano's and St. Ann's and choir concerts filled the past three decades with smiles. She's leaves behind all those she nurtured, both closely and from afar. Her memory lives on in all who tend to the plants on the windowsill, who set the table for an unknown number of dinner guests, and who light a candle each night to lead the weary travel home.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony of 51 years in 2007, two brothers, Robert and Albert Ruggini, and a sister Olga Forte.
Surviving are her beloved children, Brenda O'Connor (and husband Tim Sr.), Glenn Scarponi (and wife Lisa), John Scarponi (and wife Arrianna), and five grandchildren, Shannon O'Connor (and partner Mark Wetherbee), Tim O'Connor Jr. (and partner Tracey Dunham), Anthony O'Connor, John Anthony Scarponi (and partner Eryn Dodd), Michael Scarponi, and granddoggy Darla.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home, Princeton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Lymphoma-, 14 Commerce Dr. # 301, Cranford, NJ 07016 or St. Ann's Catholic Church, 45 Anderson St., Raritan, NJ 08869. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Ann's Church.
Published in Courier News from May 22 to May 24, 2020