Mary Frieda HelmstetterBridgewater - Mary Frieda Helmstetter, 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Bridgewater on August 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.The viewing will be held at Branchburg Funeral Home on Friday August 14, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial for Frieda will be held at Holy Trinity on Saturday August 15 at 10am, followed by a burial at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.