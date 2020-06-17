Mary G. Marietta
Mary G. Marietta

Carteret - Mary G. Marietta 77, of Carteret, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Pennsylvania and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.

She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred J. Marietta. Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie Surick; sons, Gary and Gregory Marietta; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Tara; her brother, John Mozelesky; sister, Karen Sebok and several nieces and nephews.

Private Cremation was held under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
