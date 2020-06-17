Mary G. Marietta



Carteret - Mary G. Marietta 77, of Carteret, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Pennsylvania and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.



She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred J. Marietta. Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie Surick; sons, Gary and Gregory Marietta; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Tara; her brother, John Mozelesky; sister, Karen Sebok and several nieces and nephews.



Private Cremation was held under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.









