Mary G. Pekarski
East Brunswick. - Mary G. Pekarski passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home. She was 98.
Born in New Brunswick, she remained a life-long resident of Old Bridge, then East Brunswick.
She joined The South River Trust Company in 1939. After 42 years in banking, she retired in 1980 as Executive Vice President of the then Central Jersey Bank & Trust Company.
She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 1994 after 50 years of marriage.
Surviving are her son, Michael and his wife, Linda Lee, of Hilton Head Island, SC; daughter, Linda Kraushar and her husband, Jonathan, of Maplewood; four grandchildren, Ashley, Chelsea, Matthew and Elizabeth, and one great-grandchild, Elliot.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will take place at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River. Please refer to the Brunswick Memorial Home website for directions.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020