Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pekarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary G. Pekarski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary G. Pekarski Obituary
Mary G. Pekarski

East Brunswick. - Mary G. Pekarski passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home. She was 98.

Born in New Brunswick, she remained a life-long resident of Old Bridge, then East Brunswick.

She joined The South River Trust Company in 1939. After 42 years in banking, she retired in 1980 as Executive Vice President of the then Central Jersey Bank & Trust Company.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, in 1994 after 50 years of marriage.

Surviving are her son, Michael and his wife, Linda Lee, of Hilton Head Island, SC; daughter, Linda Kraushar and her husband, Jonathan, of Maplewood; four grandchildren, Ashley, Chelsea, Matthew and Elizabeth, and one great-grandchild, Elliot.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will take place at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River. Please refer to the Brunswick Memorial Home website for directions.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -