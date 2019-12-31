|
Mary G. Zielonka,
Manville - Mary G. Zielonka, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Chelsea at Bridgewater with her loving family by her side. She was born in Hillsborough, NJ the daughter of the late George and Antoinette Perun. Mrs. Zielonka was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ. She worked at Singer Corporation in Bridgewater, NJ for many years and then worked as a tour guide at Duke Gardens in Hillsborough, NJ before retiring. Mrs. Zielonka was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Mrs. Zielonka enjoyed travel and was an avid gardener who enjoyed working with flowers. Mrs. Zielonka was an active member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. As a young women she was chosen as the May Queen to Crown Mary during the May Day Celebration. She was predeceased by her husband Thaddeus J. Zielonka in 2009, by her sons Thaddeus Zielonka Jr. and Edward Zielonka, by her sisters Veronica Kopczyk and Anna Moltisanti and by her brothers Steven Perun and Walter Perun. She is survived by her two loving sons, Matthew Zielonka and his wife Susan of Flemington, NJ and Gerard Zielonka and his wife Christina of Somerville, NJ. She is also survived by her seven cherished grandchildren, Amanda Mebus and her husband Derek, Courtney Zielonka, Edward Zielonka and his wife Breanne, Karen Zielonka and Mary Zielonka and Adam Zielonka and Eric Zielonka and by two great-grandchildren Alexis Zielonka and Ethan Joseph Mebus. She will also be greatly missed by her daughters-in-law Lanece Zielonka and Karen Zielonka. The viewing will be on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019, 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020