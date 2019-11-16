Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church
Middlesex, NJ
Mary Gorman Obituary
Mary Gorman

Middlesex - Mary Gorman, 94 of Middlesex passed away on Sunday, November 10, at RWJ Hospital in Somerville. Born in Raritan, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Fitzpatrick) Andresen.

Mary was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin church for over 60 years. She worked as a bank manager for Somerset Saving & Loan for over 20 years, retiring many years ago. Mary loved to sing and was an avid reader of all literature. She loved to travel and had a knack for fashion in her own special way. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is predeceased by her daughter Nancy, her sisters Anne, Agnes, and Peg as well as by her brothers Bill, George, and Bobby. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jim, her beloved son Jimmy and his partner Sandy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Friends may visit the family on Monday, November 18, from 4-8pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Middlesex on Tuesday November 19 at 9:30am . All other arrangements are private.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
