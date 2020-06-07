Mary Grace Gregory



Avenel - Mary "Grace" (Husvar) Gregory, 94, entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Senior Residence in Woodbridge, NJ.



Born in Scranton Pa., she was the daughter of Vincent and Mary Husvar. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, son Glenn and beloved sister Delores LaFrano.



Grace leaves behind sons Patrick and wife Jacqueline, Mark and wife Suzin, and Grandson Nicholas. Also survived by Brother-in-Law Steve Novak and several nieces and nephews.



Following a private funeral, Grace will be laid to rest at St Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey. A heartfelt thank you to St. Joseph's for all the loving care they gave her.



In lieu of flowers family request donations in her loving memory to: St. Joseph Senior Residence 1 St. Joseph Terr. Woodbridge, NJ 07095









